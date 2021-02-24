CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $433,290.61 and $20,484.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.05 or 0.00763636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00035239 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00060858 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,353.81 or 0.04717055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

CBM is a coin. It was first traded on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

