CryptoFranc (XCHF) Trading Down 1% This Week

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One CryptoFranc coin can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFranc has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.23 million and $202,265.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

CryptoFranc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

