CryptoPing Hits Market Cap of $3.20 Million (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $342.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000887 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.33 or 0.00511733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00068389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.53 or 0.00083566 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00059135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.02 or 0.00488984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00073936 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

CryptoPing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

