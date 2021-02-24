CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Gap Down to $2.16

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $1.85. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The stock has a market cap of $96.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 993,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 260,438 shares during the period. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.