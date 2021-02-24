CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 52-Week High at $132.23

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $132.23 and last traded at $132.13, with a volume of 2025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.57.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.24. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $89.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $229,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

