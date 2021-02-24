Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.43.

CUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cubic from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.44. 68,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.22 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cubic will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s payout ratio is presently 8.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cubic by 870.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 976,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cubic by 1,046.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,496,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 208,097 shares in the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

