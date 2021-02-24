Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,738 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $40,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.06.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $198.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,079,704 shares of company stock worth $192,927,683. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

