Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $254.50

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $254.50 and last traded at $253.74, with a volume of 5672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Hyman Charles D bought a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $242,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 50.3% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Cummins by 27.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

