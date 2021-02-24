Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Announces Earnings Results

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

Shares of CMLS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,289. The stock has a market cap of $209.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $1,216,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

