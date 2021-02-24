Curio (CUR) Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Curio has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. One Curio token can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a total market capitalization of $978,469.10 and approximately $45,852.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00054891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.62 or 0.00730679 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00033153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00039031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00060304 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Curio Token Profile

Curio is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,823,547 tokens. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com

Curio Token Trading

