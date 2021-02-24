Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,084 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $818,790 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

