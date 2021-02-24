Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.00-7.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.445-2.495 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

CW stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.72. The stock had a trading volume of 398,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,002. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45. Curtiss-Wright has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $140.53.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.40.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $167,403.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $54,077.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $550,411.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock worth $818,790 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.