Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $2.13

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $491.98 million and approximately $192.85 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for $2.13 or 0.00004233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.64 or 0.00729960 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00032468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00038500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,439,362,176 coins and its circulating supply is 230,761,286 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.