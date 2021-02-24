Curve DAO Token (CRV) Reaches One Day Volume of $393.45 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004510 BTC on major exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $524.91 million and $393.45 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.05 or 0.00787683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00031095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058895 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.45 or 0.04573595 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,438,709,481 coins and its circulating supply is 230,884,855 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

Curve DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

