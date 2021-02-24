CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $33.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 84.7% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 58,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.