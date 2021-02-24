CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 173.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.25. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

