CyberVein Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberVein has a total market cap of $119.35 million and $3.42 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

Buying and Selling CyberVein

CyberVein can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.