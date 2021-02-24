Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 190,757 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 980,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.20.

In related news, insider Mark G. Currie sold 20,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $60,522.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYCN. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of various treatments for serious and orphan diseases. Its product candidates include Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and IW-6463, an orally administered central nervous system (CNS)-penetrant sGC stimulator, which is in Phase I trials for neurodegenerative diseases.

