DA Davidson Raises Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $18.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROIC. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.95. 109,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,824. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

