Dai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $601.16 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Dai has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and approximately $601.16 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.00735240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060196 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,200.40 or 0.04550396 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,315,664,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,315,664,970 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

Dai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

