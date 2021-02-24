DAO Maker Trading 27.6% Lower This Week (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00008496 BTC on exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $70.87 million and $7.82 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.94 or 0.00516981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00067973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00081993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.64 or 0.00492805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00073129 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, "After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. "

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

