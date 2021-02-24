DAOBet (BET) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,224.00

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, DAOBet has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1,224.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $527.56 or 0.01047628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.20 or 0.00385637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00029468 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003961 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars.

