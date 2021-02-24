DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. DAOstack has a market cap of $8.02 million and $83,415.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,373.01 or 0.99504884 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00039417 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.74 or 0.00140546 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003757 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars.

