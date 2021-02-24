DAPS Coin (DAPS) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $21,358.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.50 or 0.00727677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00038305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060077 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00039893 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,251,829,600 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

