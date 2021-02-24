DAPS Coin Price Tops $0.0000 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $7,661.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00055530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.52 or 0.00777474 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00032758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00039836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060937 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,387.11 or 0.04680506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00040341 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,250,796,100 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.