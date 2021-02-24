Dash Trading 8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $2.02 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dash has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $246.08 or 0.00487909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00007526 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00033582 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,174.88 or 0.02329461 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,990,169 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

