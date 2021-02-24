DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and approximately $626,121.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00749632 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00035335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060611 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.85 or 0.04668561 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

