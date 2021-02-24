Datacoin (DTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39,218.38

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 114.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, Datacoin has traded 92% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datacoin has a market capitalization of $39,218.38 and $5.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000441 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00015131 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info

Datacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

