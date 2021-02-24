Datawallet Price Down 16% Over Last Week (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $344,840.59 and $13,876.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00054881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00729299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00033031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00039061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060191 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Datawallet Profile

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a token. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.