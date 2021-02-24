Datum (DAT) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 87.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 43.4% higher against the dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Datum has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $1.36 million worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $381.76 or 0.00766538 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00034734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00038775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00060913 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.03 or 0.04732711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.