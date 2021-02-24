DAV Coin (DAV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,356.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One DAV Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $393,863.11 and $4,356.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.86 or 0.00367163 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00051727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,765.46 or 0.99924834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00041199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00143239 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DAV Coin Token Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a token. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Token Trading

DAV Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.