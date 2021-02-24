David E. Shaw Sells 116,443 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 116,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $13,049,767.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.02. The company had a trading volume of 977,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,809. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.93.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.