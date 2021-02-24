David E. Shaw Sells 276,250 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $31,431,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.02. 977,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,809. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.93. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $117.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

