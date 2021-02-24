DE Burlo Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after acquiring an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after acquiring an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,230,099,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock worth $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,194.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,239.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

