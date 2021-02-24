DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 141.1% Over Last Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 93.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 141.1% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $242,123.20 and $62.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00749632 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00035335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060611 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.85 or 0.04668561 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet (CRYPTO:DBET) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

