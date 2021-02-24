Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.26, but opened at C$0.30. Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 428,940 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$40.29 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) Company Profile (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Jet Gold Corp.

