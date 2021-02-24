DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.08

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 13300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing and promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focuses on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, such as sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

