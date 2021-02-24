DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and $194.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,431,091 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

