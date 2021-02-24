Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend payment by 26.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.77. The stock had a trading volume of 38,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,894. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $338.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.54 and a 200 day moving average of $251.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,679,621 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.80.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.