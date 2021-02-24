Degenerator (MEME) Price Tops $32.63 on Major Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator token can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.22 or 0.00491958 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00031481 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.21 or 0.02377086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Degenerator Token Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

