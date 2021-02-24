Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 637,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the average daily volume of 97,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.33.

DKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek Logistics Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.97.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.19). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.46%.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.