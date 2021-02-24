Delek US (NYSE:DK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.38

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $26.33, with a volume of 1466749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on DK. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Get Delek US alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Delek US by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 676,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 347,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,325,000.

About Delek US (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.