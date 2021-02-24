Delphy (DPY) Tops One Day Volume of $59,506.00

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Delphy token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Delphy has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $471,284.99 and $59,506.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00749632 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00035335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060611 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.85 or 0.04668561 BTC.

Delphy (DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

