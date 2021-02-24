DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.93

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DeNA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DeNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Coopel, a cloud robotic process automation service; Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

