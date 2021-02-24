Desjardins Comments on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Sunday, February 21st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

