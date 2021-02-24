Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.41 and traded as high as C$1.48. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 22,540 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 48.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.03.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.48 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

