Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.52

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) (FRA:DBK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.52 ($10.02) and traded as high as €9.81 ($11.54). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) shares last traded at €9.80 ($11.53), with a volume of 15,263,582 shares trading hands.

DBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.10 and its 200-day moving average is €8.52.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DBK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.