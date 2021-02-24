Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $74.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.18.

NYSE SNAP traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,285,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of -92.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.62. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $72.95.

In other news, insider Jared Grusd sold 52,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $2,660,039.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,735,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,421,819.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,092 shares of company stock valued at $12,715,251.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

