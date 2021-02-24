Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.78 ($7.97).

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

ETR LHA opened at €11.66 ($13.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of €10.60 and a 200-day moving average of €9.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €15.34 ($18.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

