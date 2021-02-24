Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.20

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €9.20 ($10.82) and traded as high as €11.42 ($13.44). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €11.42 ($13.44), with a volume of 6,318,669 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.82) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €6.78 ($7.97).

The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

